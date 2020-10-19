Photo Release

October 19, 2020 Limit Importation During Peak Season: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee B Monday, October 19, 2020, on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Agriculture and its attached agencies and corporations, seeks to limit the importation of basic commodities during peak season. Marcos enjoined the Bureau of Plant Industry not to import rice, corn, and wheat feed during harvest season, particularly the main harvest season in September and October. The senator further asked the Bureau of Animal industry to ban the importation of whole chicken and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to look into excess importation of fish, including the alleged reported smuggling in Navotas and other fish ports in the country. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)