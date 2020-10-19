Photo Release

October 19, 2020 On Seed Distribution: Sen. Francis Pangilinan supports the division proposed by the rice resiliency research for the distribution of hybrid seeds and inbred seeds for 15 provinces and 42 provinces, respectively. According to a study commissioned by Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, the National Rice Program will focus on high breed seed distribution to the 15 provinces with potential coverage of 2.46 million hectares annually while the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) will focus on the distribution of inbred seeds to 42 provinces with a potential coverage of 1.92 million hectares annually. “I support the program but I suggest a quarterly report for the first year and a semi-annual report for the succeeding years,” Pangilinan said during the virtual hearing on the proposed P86.3 billion budget of the Department of Agriculture and its attached agencies and corporations Monday, October 19, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)