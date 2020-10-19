Photo Release

October 19, 2020 Proposed 2021 DOT Budget to Promote Sustainable Tourism: Sen. Richard Gordon, presiding over the Finance Subcommittee G virtual hearing Monday, October 19, 2020, on the proposed P3.84 billion 2021 budget of the Department of Tourism (DOT), notes that the tourism industry is badly hit by the pandemic which affects the livelihood of those in the industry and the country’s economy. Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat said the DOT’s current budget is slightly bigger than this year’s P3.47 billion budget. She said the proposed funding will prioritize the gradual reopening of tourist destinations in the country while promoting sustainable tourism and enhancing capacity among tourism workers to ensure employment and productivity. The DOT also plans to focus on domestic tourism while continuously asserting the Philippines’ presence in the international market. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)