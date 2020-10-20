Photo Release

October 20, 2020 Power Sector Budget Hearing: Sen. Win Gatchalian on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, presides over the continuation of the hybrid hearing of Finance Subcommittee E on the proposed P3.9 billion budget of the National Electrification Administration (NEA) for 2021. Of the corporate operating budget of NEA, P1.8 billion will be subsidized by the national government while P2.1 billion will be sourced from the internally generated funds of the agency. Bulk of the government subsidy or about P1.6 billion is appropriated for the sitio electrification projects. The committee also tackled the 2021 budgets of the National Power Corporation (NPC), Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) and the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation (PSALM). (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)