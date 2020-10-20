Photo Release

October 20, 2020 Phil. Boxing and Combat Sports Commission: Sen. Manny Pacquiao leads the public virtual hearing of the Senate Committee on Sports, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, on Senate Bills 193 and 805 seeking to create the Philippine Boxing and Combat Sports Commission. According to Pacquiao, the commission will focus and steer the skills and talents of the youth to a proper direction and implement the necessary welfare incentives and benefits to all professional boxers and combatants who have brought honor and prestige to our country. “My dream is to make the Philippines as the boxing and combat sports capital of Asia. It’s high time for our country to prioritize the lives of our boxers and combatants. They deserve more attention than what they are receiving,” Pacquiao, author of Senate Bill 193, said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)