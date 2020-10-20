Photo Release

October 20, 2020 The President is Waiting: Sen. Bong Go, during the continuation of the hybrid inquiry of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on the so-called “pastillas” scheme at the Bureau of Immigration (BI), calls on the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to work double time in unmasking the real masterminds behind the bribery scheme and hold them accountable for their misdeeds. “To the NBI please work double time in your investigation, the President is waiting. He has been asking me about the identities of those involved in the scheme and we really want to know who they are,” Go said. While he recognized that there are still a lot of good people in the BI, Go challenged Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente to cleanse the agency of erring personnel. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)