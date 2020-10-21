Photo Release

October 21, 2020 On relocation of Taal volcano eruption victims: Sen. Nancy Binay, during the Finance Subcommittee H virtual hearing Wednesday, October 21, 2020, on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and its attached agencies, asks whether there is funding for the relocation of families adversely affected by the Taal Volcano eruption early this year. Housing officials informed Binay that the Department of Budget and Management has not released any fund for 2020 and that no fund will be allocated for 2021 for the relocation of families affected by the eruption. Officials also said that through the corporate budget of the National Housing Authority (NHA), 600 families were already relocated out of around 2,600 affected families by the eruption. Binay was also informed that the DBM has yet to release the P1 billion fund for this year for the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) of the NHA. The NHA, through EHAP, extends financial support to families whose homes were destroyed by natural calamities and man-made disasters. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)