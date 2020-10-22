Photo Release

October 22, 2020 Pimentel supports PHLPost modernization: Sen. Koko Pimentel says he fully supports the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) because it plays an important role in his grand vision of bringing back the people’s interest in using it as a courier service. “We have to modernize PHLPost. Is PHLPost playing a role in the online shopping platform?” Pimentel asked officials during the virtual Finance Subcommittee H hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the PHLPost Thursday, October 22, 2020. PHLPost officials said they had talked to Shopee and eBay on the possibility of using the corporation as a courier service. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)