Photo Release

October 28, 2020 On Real Estate Properties: Sen. Win Gatchalian asks Anti-Money Laundering Council Officer-in-Charge Mel Georgie Racela why real estate should be part of the new amendments to strengthen Republic Act No. Republic Act No. 9160, otherwise known as the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) of 2001, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Racela informed Gatchalian that real estate properties are used in unlawful activities citing as examples the frozen Maute property and some other real estate which were used in drug trafficking activities. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)