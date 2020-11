Photo Release

November 10, 2020 FIST Act Amendments: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon introduces amendments to Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1849 or the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) Act during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, November 10, 2020. SBN 1849, which seeks to help banks sell off their non-performing assets while they avail of fiscal incentives, was approved on third and final reading with 18 affirmative votes, no negative vote and no abstention. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)