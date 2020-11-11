Photo Release

November 11, 2020 On the Medical Scholarship Budget for SUCs: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, November 11, 2020, asks the sponsor of the proposed 2021 budget of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) if the Batangas State University was in the list of state universities and colleges (SUCs) that were given funding for its medical scholarship program. Recto noted that when the chamber passed Senate Bill No. 1520 or the Medical Scholarship Bill, 10 SUCs were identified to get funding once the law is enacted. “The understanding, when we passed the bill, is that there will be 10 SUCs and one of them would be the Batangas State University and it is together with the Batangas Regional Hospital. So at the appropriate time we will make the necessary amendment. I have no problem with passing the budget of all these SUCs,” Recto said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)