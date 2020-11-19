Photo Release

November 19, 2020 Drilon calls for review of GCG’s functions: Minority Leader Franklin Drilon calls for a review of the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) functions during the agency’s proposed budget deliberation for 2021 Thursday, November 19, 2020. Since the agency’s proposed budget of P184 million is not critical, Drilon said his questions are on policy issues and the agency’s performance over the years. Having been tasked to oversee all Government-Owned And Controlled Corporations (GOCCs), he said the GCG has a very powerful charter and could reorganize GOCCs without the interference of Congress. “On the surface, it would appear that the original concept of putting up the GCG is working but I suspect it could do more. It has very broad powers but have not been implemented fully to help the government in running a better bureaucracy,” Drilon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)