Photo Release

November 24, 2020 On parked funds: Sen. Grace Poe thanks Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon for raising the issue of the “parked” funds of government agencies at the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Poe also asked Drilon how much PITC earned from the interest of the “parked” funds and what they did with the money. Drilon informed Poe that the earned interest amounting to more than P500 million was declared as dividends. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)