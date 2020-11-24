Photo Release

November 24, 2020 Recto Introduces Amendments to CREATE Bill: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, November 24, 2020, introduces amendments to the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) bill, formerly called the Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Reform Act (Citira), which seeks an outright five percent cut in the corporate income tax rate and tailor-fitted incentives for investors. Recto also thanked Sen. Pia Cayetano, sponsor of the measure, and the Department of Finance for agreeing to most of the proposed modifications to the measure. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)