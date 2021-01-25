Photo Release

January 25, 2021 Safe Pathways Act approved on 2nd reading: Sen. Pia Cayetano expresses her gratitude to her colleagues following the approval on second reading of Senate Bill No. 1582 or the Safe Pathways Act which seeks to establish a network of pop-up bicycle lanes and emergency pathways to be used during the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’d like to thank our colleagues, a lot of people contributed to this but specifically to Sen. Franklin Drilon. His beloved province of Iloilo is a model for the use of bicycle lanes. Throughout this time, we were texting each other about the beauty that he has seen that has come out of it and I thank him and his staff for the work that they have done to contribute to improving this bill. Thank you, Mr. President and to our dear colleagues,” Cayetano said during the hybrid plenary session Monday, January 25, 2021. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)