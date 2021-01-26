Photo Release

January 26, 2021 On deferment of SSS Contribution hike: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, presides over a public hearing looking into the suspension of the scheduled increase in Social Security System (SSS) contribution rate Tuesday, January 26, 2021. While the senators had authored a bill that would have increased SSS premiums every year, Gordon said Filipinos are having a hard time coping with the pandemic. He said the hearing would also tackle the possibility of granting the President the authority to defer the payment of the increase in monthly contributions to SSS scheduled this year. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)