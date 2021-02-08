Photo Release

February 9, 2021 Davao Region as the country’s Cacao Capital: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform sponsors a measure declaring Region XI or Davao Region as the Cacao Capital of the Philippines and Davao City as the Chocolate Capital of the Philippines. Villar, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session February 9, 2021, said Senate Bill No. 1741 recognizes Davao as the country's biggest producer of cacao and its vital contribution in making the Philippines world-renowned and sought-after by chocolate makers. “The proposed bill simply gives recognition for the pioneering, outstanding collective contribution of the cacao farmers who are mostly small holder farmers who supply dry cacao beans to the processors/manufacturers, which are also mostly small to medium scale enterprises locally and abroad... they have received international acknowledgment as evidenced by the awards they have garnered over the years,” Villar said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)