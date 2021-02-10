Photo Release

February 10, 2021 Drilon Extols Ziga Legacy: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon describes former Sen. Victor Ziga as a simple man who was raised to be of service to the Filipino people. During a necrological service held for Ziga at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City, Wednesday, February 10, 2021, Drilon said the former senator enjoyed the company of the common people as he spoke their language and knew their personal struggles. “Sen. Ziga never refused anyone who visited his office for help. Those fortunate enough to have worked with him would never forget their jeepney rides. How they would share jokes and laugh when going to the old Senate building in P. Burgos St. Those jeepney rides allowed him (Ziga) to engage with the Senate personnel,” Drilon said. He said Ziga, one of the magnificent 12 who voted against the extension of the Phil-US bases treaty in 1991, ensured that health care workers were protected by passing the Magna Carta of public health workers. He said the legislature is especially significant today because of the pandemic health workers would have to address. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)