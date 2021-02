Photo Release



Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Medical Furlough: Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima was in good spirits when she arrived at the Manila Doctors Hospital yesterday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m., for a routinary general check-up.

De Lima, who entered the hospital clad in a purple PPE, face shield and face mask, underwent several routinary tests, including X-ray, CT scan, among others.

The lady Senator from Bicol will be marking her 4th year of unjust detention on Feb. 24.