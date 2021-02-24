Photo Release

February 24, 2021 Gaps in teacher education: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. congratulates Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, for bringing to the forefront the problems in the country’s educational system. “What is the most challenging problem that our educational system is facing?” Revilla asked Wednesday, February 24, 2021. According to Gatchalian, initial analysis points to the gaps in teacher education. He said the country has to focus on training able teachers so they would be aligned with the curriculum they would teach when they enter the Department of Education. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)