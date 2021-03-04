Photo Release

March 4, 2021 Taxing POGO operations: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, presides over the virtual hearing, Thursday, March 4, 2021 on proposed measures establishing the tax regime of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO), including the taxing of persons engaged in POGO. Senate Bill Nos. 1295, 2076 and House Bill No. (HBN) 5777 seek to amend the National Internal Revenue Code of 1977, as amended. HBN 5777, which seeks to impose income tax on alien individuals employed by offshore gaming licensees an amount equivalent to 25 percent of the salaries, wages, annuities, compensation, remuneration and other emoluments, was passed on third reading by the House of Representatives on February 8, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)