Photo Release

April 12, 2021 Engage more in futures thinking: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session of the Committee of the Whole on the food security crisis brought about by the severe outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) April 12, 2021, emphasizes the importance of futures thinking in coming up with solutions to the current problem of the country involving the hog industry. Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, asked the committee to also include in the next hearing futures thinking experts from the Development Academy of the Philippines, for them to listen and help come up with plans. “I leave it up to the experts how to solve this but I really don’t want as many of you don’t want to hear the same problems five years from now, 10 years from now, because we should know what the solutions are, it should be black and white because it's not something we could not have prepared for,” Cayetano pointed out. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)