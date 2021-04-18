Photo Release

April 18, 2021 Valenzuela City, Philippines: Former mayor and now Senator Win Gatchalian visits the Valenzuela National High School campus to observe the local government’s implementation of the distribution of financial assistance to qualified beneficiaries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 April 2021. Gatchalian has broached the idea of having each Filipino owning one bank account to complement the country's national ID system that would also allow efficient and prompt delivery of future government financial assistance programs. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN