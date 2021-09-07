Photo Release

September 7, 2021 Submit SALN: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asks former USec. Llyod Christopher Lao of the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) to submit his complete Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) from 2016 or when he first joined the government. Drilon said during the continuation of the inquiry on the 2020 COA report on the utilization of the Department of Health (DOH) budget, particularly on its expenditures for the Covid-19 program Tuesday, September 7, 2021, he wanted to ascertain how Lao increased his assets from P36 million in 2019 to P41 million in 2020. He said Lao had P21.2 million in real and cash assets of P15.78 million and $100,138 for a total of P20 million as of 2020. Drilon also asked whether the PS-DBM had asked Pharmally, the supplier of face masks and face shields, to submit a tax clearance and whether PS-DBM had collected the 12 percent value added tax (VAT) from the procurement of the medical supplies. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)