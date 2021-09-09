Photo Release

September 9, 2021 Review NG-LGU cost sharing rule: Sen. Risa Hontiveros reiterates her request from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for an update on the special provision in the 2021 General Appropriations Act (GAA) requiring DBM and the National Economic Development Authority to review the national government-local government unit (NG-LGU) cost-sharing rule. During the Development Budget Coordinating Committee briefing on the proposed 2022 National Expenditure Program Thursday, September 9, 2021, Hontiveros said this is timely on the eve of the implementation of the Supreme Court Mandanas ruling and the information that the national government support for devolved services will only be allowed until 2024. Hontiveros said she will push for this special provision in the 2022 GAA. Budget Usec. Tina Canda asked the senator to give her time to look into the said provision. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)