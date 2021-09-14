Photo Release

September 14, 2021 Sotto co-sponsors Sim Card Registration Act: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III expresses appreciation to Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, for sponsoring Senate Bill No. 2395 or the Subscriber Identity Module (Sim) Card Registration Act. The proposed measure seeks to eradicate mobile phone-aided terrorism and criminal activities in the country. According to Sotto, he filed a resolution during the 11th and 12th Congress asking the National Telecommunication Commission (NTC) to require all prepaid subscribers to register their SIM cards. The NTC even issued a directive to all telecommunications companies asking them to register all their prepaid cards but an injunction case was filed and was granted by the Supreme Court. “Thank you Sen. Grace Poe for finally giving the light of day to this proposal that has been languishing, not only in the Senate but also in the House of Representatives,” Sotto said, adding that he would just submit to the records his sponsorship speech on the measure. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)