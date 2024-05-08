Photo Release

May 8, 2024 Be alert and monitor elections: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III urges the Filipinos to stay alert and monitor the upcoming 2025 elections. Pimentel, who recalled examining the 2004 certificate of canvass, said electoral fraud on this day has evolved with the advent of new technology and system. “We should all be on our toes and alert because we are using a new system this 2025, but of course for the cause of democracy and clean election, we should be alert and monitor the elections. The weakness of automated (elections) is that we are deprived of paper trail to trace back which we did way back in 2004,” Pimentel said during Wednesday’s plenary session, May 8, 2024, after Sen. Grace Poe delivered her privilege speech on ‘Hello Garci’ scandal. “This is really a sad event in our history that has maneuvered the true will of the people…I will join the majority leader (Sen. Joel Villanueva), let us not forget, continue to learn lesson, and help continuously improve the work of Philippine society,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)