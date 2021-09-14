Photo Release

September 14, 2021 Drilon proposes amendments to Foreign Investment Act: Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon introduces several amendments to Senate Bill No. 1156 or the act promoting foreign investments during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The bill seeks to amend Republic Act No. 1042 otherwise known as the Foreign Investment Act of 1991. Sen. Imee Marcos, sponsor of the bill, accepted all the amendments proposed by Drilon, including the amendment in Section 16 of the bill pertaining to the review of foreign investments affecting national security. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)