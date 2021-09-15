Photo Release

September 15, 2021 Site of many historical events: Sen. Richard Gordon, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 15, 2021, expresses his support for House Bill No. 8882, An Act Revising the Charter of the City of Baguio. Gordon said he attended many conferences in Baguio City and even went there together with his wife at the height of meningococcemia, when the mayor then closed the city to all tourists, to eat fruits at the public market. “Baguio is certainly one of our rich national heritage sites. From the vision of a rest area for the Spaniards and later the Americans. It has been the site of many historical events and certainly the environment has to be protected. And I'm glad that this bill embraces to get back the environment,” Gordon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)