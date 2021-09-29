Photo Release

September 29, 2021 Reschedule physician’s licensure exam soon: Sen. Richard Gordon on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, calls on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the Professional Regulation Commission, the Board of Medicine and other stakeholders to reschedule the postponed September 2021 Physician’s Licensure Examination (PLE) for the National Capital Region (NCR) to the last two weeks of November 2021. Gordon, in a privilege speech during a hybrid plenary session, said the dismal state of the country’s health system can be validated by the latest statistics which showed that the current doctor-to-patient ratio is 2.5 to 2.8 doctors for every 10,000 patients. “This does not look good, especially in this pandemic,” Gordon said. He added that if the PLE will be held in November, at least 1,700 medical graduates would become doctors by the end of the year. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)