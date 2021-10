Photo Release

October 13, 2021 Pasay City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian, pictured here 8 Oct. 2021, is discouraging the pandemic task force from doing a first-come, first-served walk-in type of arrangement to ensure its smooth implementation and to avoid overcrowding in vaccination hubs as minors aged 12-17 with comorbidities are set to receive their COVID-19 vaccines. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN