Photo Release

October 13, 2021 Tolentino asks NEDA to help LGUs transition to devolution: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino asks the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) to submit its devolution-transition plan (DTP) which details how they would help local government units (LGU) in their devolution plans. During a virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee A on the proposed 2022 budget of NEDA Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Socio-Economic Planning Sec. Karl Kendrick Chua explained that NEDA is not required to have a DTP but the agency has aligned their resources and programs with the LGUs. He said NEDA is restructuring its regional offices to help LGUs better and has reached out “to provide demand-driven requests” to LGUs. Tolentino also asked Chua to release the housing data to help LGUs and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development to execute their plans. Chua committed to release the House Characteristic Data by first semester of 2022. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)