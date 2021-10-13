Photo Release

October 13, 2021 Equity in benefits to 'other' frontline health workers: Sen. Panfilo Lacson, during Wednesday’s virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee D on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Health and its attached agencies October 13, 2021, asks whether those who are working in the frontlines, not necessarily a healthcare worker by definition, also received the benefits such as special risk allowance (SRA) and other allowances provided because of the pandemic. Lacson, quoting Social Watch Philippines, said janitors, messengers, waste collectors in hospitals collecting medical wastes, and others are also considered frontliners and should receive the same benefits afforded to nurses and doctors. “Are they included in the SRA? These personnel mentioned by Social Watch, like those performing other services, those who are not nurses or medical practioners... these are janitors, waste collectors, etc.?” Lacson asked. Health Sec. Francisco Duque III said they are not included in the SRA because they are employed through an agency “but certainly it would be good to include them because of the risks that they face.”(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)