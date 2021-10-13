Photo Release

October 13, 2021 Benefits for non-licensed health workers: Sen. Risa Hontiveros pushes for the grant of benefits to 13,167 non-licensed, health care facilities-based workers, including orderlies, waste collectors, janitors, and security personnel during a virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee D on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Health (DOH) and its attached agencies Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Assuming there are seven non-licensed workers in each of the 1,881 infirmaries and Level 3 hospitals, Hontiveros said 13,167 workers should be automatically included in the list of benefit recipients, which will entail an additional amount of P474 million. She asked Health Sec. Francisco Duque III if he could commit to include the benefit of these non-licensed workers in the DOH’s 2022 budget, considering that there was an agreement for a more liberal interpretation of the law pertaining to the grant of benefits to healthcare workers as discussed in the Blue Ribbon Committee hearings. Duque said he supports the senator’s proposal and it will be most welcome if appropriated by Congress. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)