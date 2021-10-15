Photo Release

October 15, 2021 Hontiveros leads PRC, PDCP, PHILPOST budget deliberation: Finance Subcommittee H chairperson Sen. Risa Hontiveros presides over a virtual hearing Friday, October 15, 2021, on the proposed 2022 budgets of the Philippine Racing Commission (PRC), Film Development Council of the Philippines (PDCP), and the Philippine Postal Corporation (Philpost). The Department of Budget and Management recommended a budget of P193 million for PRC and P247.8 million for FDCP. PRC is asking Congress for additional funding of P230 million and FDCP, an additional P150 million. Meanwhile, Philpost’s proposed corporate operating budget for next year amounts to P4.9 billion. All three budget proposals have been deemed submitted for plenary deliberations. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)