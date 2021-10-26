Photo Release

October 26, 2021 Citizenship for Lizzie De Ayala: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during a virtual hearing Tuesday, October 26, 2021, on Senate Bill No. 2221 and House Bill No. 9376, which seek to grant Filipino citizenship to Elizabeth “Lizzie” Eder Zobel De Ayala, said that in his almost 24 years in the Senate, having filed and approved bills granting Filipino citizenship to various personalities, few were as remarkable as Zobel de Ayala. He said Zobel de Ayala dedicated her life to various socio-civic activities in the country since her marriage to Jaime Augusto Zobel De Ayala in 1987. “The extraordinary thing about Lizzie, if I may call our applicant Lizzie, is that her privilege does not make her rest in comfort, instead, it drives her to serve the larger community around her, inspiring and initiating change, restoring hope and helping build a nation which she adopted as her own. It is indeed a pleasure for me to have filed the corresponding measure in the Senate,” Drilon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)