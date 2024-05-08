Photo Release

May 8, 2024 Contribution rate for AFP, uniformed personnel: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the interpellation period on Senate Bill No. 2501 or the Act Providing a New Separation, Retirement and Pension System for the Military and the Uniformed Personnel Wednesday, May 8, 2024, asks Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, sponsor of the bill, to enumerate the differences between the Senate bill and its House version. Dela Rosa was informed that while both measures are essentially the same, the contribution rate under the Senate version is seven percent for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and nine percent of the base pay and longevity pay for all uniformed personnel. In comparison, contribution rate in the House version is nine percent of the monthly compensation for both AFP and uniformed personnel. The Senate version also proposed separate trust fund committees for each, in recognition of the DND and AFP assets which would be part of the seed fund. Lastly, while the compulsory retirement age is prescribed at 57 years old for both measures, the Senate version deleted the clause “or upon 30 years of satisfactory active service." (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)