Photo Release

May 8, 2024 We will never forget: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during Wednesday’s plenary session, May 8, 2024, echoes what Sen. Grace Poe delivered reminiscing what she called the “Hello Garci crisis.” Villanueva recalled that during the 2004 national elections, his father Brother Eddie Villanueva, ran for president against then frontrunner the late Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ), Panfilo Lacson, and the proclaimed winner Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. He said that like FPJ, his father got zero vote even in provinces where Jesus is Lord Church, founded by the elder Villanueva, has a strong following. “Again no regrets, I’m also not sourgraping but I felt that it was a blessing in disguise that everything comes for a reason. Indeed, God is a God of planning. He knows what is best for us,” the majority leader said. “It's never too late to change what needs to be changed. I will just put on record that we echo Sen. Poe’s sentiment that we will never forget,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)