October 26, 2021 Zubiri supports citizenship for Zobel De Ayala: Senate Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri says he associates himself with Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara in seeking a Filipino citizenship for Elizabeth “Lizzie” Eder Zobel de Ayala. During a virtual hearing on the grant of Filipino citizenship to Zobel de Ayala Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Zubiri said Zobel de Ayala supported a lot of non-government organizations and advocacies. “Behind a successful man is an even more successful woman. She has been part of bringing the country back to the forefront of protecting children, education and so many more advocacies. "When the time comes, I'll join the Minority Leader in seconding on the committee level, later on when he makes the motion, the approval of citizenship for Ma’am Lizzie because she deserves it,” Zubiri said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)