Photo Release

November 5, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate while delivering a speech, 2 Sept. 2020 file. Following the recognition of “Valenzuela Live” as an outstanding local governance program at this year’s Galing Pook Awards, Senator Win Gatchalian reiterated the need to accelerate the adoption of technology in the delivery of education. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN