November 8, 2021 Bill granting PH citizenship to Elizabeth Eder Zobel de Ayala: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, pushes for the passage of House Bill No. 9376 or the bill granting Philippine citizenship to Elizabeth Eder Zobel de Ayala during the resumption of the Senate session Monday, November 8, 2021. De Ayala, who is a Colombian and American citizen, is the wife of businessman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala. Gordon said she has been in the country for 34 years and has done a lot of things in the country by training teachers in Science and in education and in providing digital tools to create more effective and engaging Science teachers. “She acts already like a Filipino, not conscious of her trappings or titles here in the Philippines or the prominence of the provenance of her family," Gordon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)