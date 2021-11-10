Photo Release

November 10, 2021 Morning, afternoon marathon session: Day 2: At the continuation of the morning and afternoon hybrid plenary deliberations on the proposed 2022 national budget Thursday, November 11, 2021, Finance Committee chairperson Sen. Sonny Angara defends the proposed budget of the Department of Budget and Management for next year. Angara said the Senate has agreed Wednesday night to place the DBM budget on the first agenda but gave way to a few questions from Sen. Cynthia Villar on the budget of the Anti-Red Tape Authority. Malacañang submitted to Congress the government’s priority programs for next year with a proposed budget of P5.024 trillion, which includes funding for the government’s COVID-19 response. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)