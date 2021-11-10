Photo Release

November 10, 2021 Recto supports priority expenditure items in unprogrammed funds: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto backs the decision of Finance Committee chairperson Sen. Sonny Angara to place several priority expenditure items in the unprogrammed funds. During the continuation of the hybrid marathon session on the proposed 2022 national budget Thursday, November 11, 2021, Recto pointed out that one-third of all the amendments in the budget are found in the unprogrammed funds, which he said is a wise decision. “I thank the sponsor for the committee’s intervention in tapping the unprogrammed funds that can be used for priority projects – programs that are needed in 2022, particularly to fight COVID and for economic recovery. There are funds that can be utilized for more productive purposes,” Recto said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)