Photo Release

November 17, 2021 Recto tells DICT to invest in underserved, unserved ICT areas: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto tells officials of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to invest in the last mile in order to provide more people access to ICT services. Recto said instead of replicating or doing redundant investments in areas that already have internet coverage, the department should concentrate on underserved and unserved areas. During the hybrid marathon session on the proposed 2022 DICT budget Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Recto said the major role of DICT should be to assist telecommunication companies, instead of competing with them.” I asked what is their business model and they said they do not plan to compete but now they are saying OK, we can offer cheaper internet services, well and good; and that they can provide services that even the private telcos will buy from them, well and good; but then they could not tell us if there will be an improvement in the internet penetration rate,” Recto said. According to DICT, internet penetration rate in the country is at 60 percent, while Recto said based on international publications, the country only has 44 percent. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)