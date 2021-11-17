Photo Release

November 17, 2021 DHSUD budget deliberation: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during Wednesday’s marathon hybrid plenary session, November 17, 2021, proposes a special provision on the proposed budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) that would convey housing subsidies directly to the individual accounts of persons affected by the government’s Build, Build, Build project, who are also members of the Home Development Mutual Fund commonly known as the Pag-IBIG Fund. Hontiveros, who has been making the proposal for three years, said the move would somehow lower the amount of the loan they would need to get their new homes. “We’ve been in a housing emergency for many years now and we need to look towards radically revising our housing business models and recruiting partners as force multipliers,” Hontiveros said, during her defense of the DHSUD budget. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)