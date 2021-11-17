Photo Release

November 17, 2021 What is Social Housing Finance Corporation's true mandate?: Sen. Cynthia Villar seeks clarification on the mandate of the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), since the housing units being offered by SHFC in Bacoor, Cavite are worth P900,000 which, Villar said, are too expensive for poor communities. During the hybrid marathon session on the proposed budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Villar said as part of her river clean-up project in Las Pinas, she had to look for relocation sites for informal settlers living along the river easement but the housing package in SHFC which has a down-payment of P250,000 and monthly amortization of P2,500 is not affordable for the poor. "What is the mandate of SHFC? Are they supposed to do what the private companies are doing, which are expensive housing costs or are they supposed to help the poor to have an opportunity for affordable housing?" Villar asked. Sen Risa Hontiveros, sponsor of the DHSUD budget, said SHFC officials are aware that affordability is a prime issue and that they are in the process of solving this. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)