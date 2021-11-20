Photo Release

November 20, 2021 Symbolic key to the grand prize winner in the 10th OFW and Family Summit: Sen. Cynthia Villar displays the "symbolic key" of the Lessandra House and Lot won by Rodrigo Pido, an OFW in Kuwait who lost his job due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Villar siblings- DPWH Sec. Mark Villar, House Deputy Speaker Congw. Camille Villar and Vista Land President Paolo Villar (at the background), who all joined the annual gathering, along with their parents, Sen. Villar and former Senate Pres. Manny Villar, assured to continue the summit as their way of paying tribute to our OFWs, the country's modern day heroes. Sen. Villar was assisted by Arnel Ignacio, main host ng event at Susan Ople.