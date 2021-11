Photo Release

November 20, 2021 Virac, Catanduanes: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks to local officials at the Catanduanes Capitol during a humanitarian visit, 15 Nov. 2020 file. Senator Win Gatchalian has proposed a P10 million allocation under the budget of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for the development of a skills demand forecasting model or strategy. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN