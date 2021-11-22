Photo Release

November 22, 2021 Expand coverage of Pantawid Pasada Program: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan calls for the expansion of the coverage of Pantawid Pasada Program (PPP) of the government so that taxi, tricycle, and ride hailing and delivery services drivers will also benefit from the program. During the hybrid plenary session Monday, November 22, 2021, Pangilinan noted that the allocation of the P5 billion subsidy for the PPP is limited to legitimate public utility jeepney (PUJ) franchise grantees under the existing provisions of the TRAIN Law. Because of such limitation in the law, Pangilinan hopes that a special provision can be crafted so that the financial assistance extended to PUJs under the PPP could be expanded to taxi, tricycle drivers, ride-hailing, and delivery services. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)