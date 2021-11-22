Photo Release

November 22, 2021 Bukidnon Airport project: Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri expresses his gratitude to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for the construction of Bukidnon Airport. During Monday's hybrid plenary deliberation on the P120.6 billion proposed budget of the agency November 22, 2021, Zubiri specifically thanked Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade, “who sacrificed his personal ambition for higher office to continue the ‘Build, Build, Build’ program.” He added Tugade has about seven more months to complete all the projects and expressed confidence that the DOTr secretary would be able to deliver before the end of the Duterte administration. Zubiri said by the end of 2022, the runway in his home province’s airport will be completed and the terminal by early 2023.